Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.01 Million Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 35,442 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Lear were worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Lear by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,048 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Lear by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 108,741 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lear by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Lear by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.49. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Lear’s payout ratio is 163.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.83, for a total transaction of $785,259.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,954 shares in the company, valued at $6,129,959.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,538,656. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.