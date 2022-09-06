Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.02 Million Position in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,453 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,390 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Sotera Health worth $4,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sotera Health by 5.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,653,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,454,000 after buying an additional 138,909 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Sotera Health by 134.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,959,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sotera Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,421,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its position in Sotera Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,389,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Sotera Health by 32.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 860,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,630,000 after purchasing an additional 211,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sotera Health stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.44. Sotera Health has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.32.

Sotera Health ( NYSE:SHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $266.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.30 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 41.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

