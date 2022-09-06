Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.06 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 97,689 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.40.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $63.82 on Tuesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.