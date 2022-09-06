Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.07 Million Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $547,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $82,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,752,895. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,934 shares in the company, valued at $949,796.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,485 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,028. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $154.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of -182.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $169.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $156.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.