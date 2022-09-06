Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.12 Million Position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.28% of Core Laboratories worth $4,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,192 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 14,354 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 16,083 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Core Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Core Laboratories by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CLB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Core Laboratories from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a one year low of $15.21 and a one year high of $35.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35. The firm has a market cap of $784.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.11, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.59.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $120.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

