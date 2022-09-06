Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.15 Million Position in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.08% of CarGurus worth $4,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in CarGurus by 10.3% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 615.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after purchasing an additional 120,575 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 322,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of CarGurus by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 78,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on CarGurus from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of CARG opened at $19.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.61. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.95.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $511.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.31 million. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 20.37% and a negative net margin of 0.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 134.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 17,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $443,029.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 392,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,526.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

