Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Matador Resources worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in Matador Resources by 0.6% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 44,229 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Matador Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 88.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $58.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 3.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.30. Matador Resources has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $67.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The energy company reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $943.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.21 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 40.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 4.59%.

About Matador Resources

(Get Rating)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.