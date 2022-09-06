Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.25 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Terreno Realty worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,107,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,224,000 after purchasing an additional 296,605 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,659,000 after purchasing an additional 318,586 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,186,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,466,000 after purchasing an additional 637,530 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,160,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 379,981 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,437,000 after purchasing an additional 85,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Terreno Realty stock opened at $60.13 on Tuesday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.51 and a 52 week high of $86.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRNO. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Terreno Realty from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $76.00 to $64.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Terreno Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Terreno Realty from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.13.

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

