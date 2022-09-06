Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.26 Million Stock Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services were worth $4,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 20.7% during the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,579,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,851,000 after purchasing an additional 270,562 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,625.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 185.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 720,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,422,000 after buying an additional 468,086 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter valued at $1,187,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.60 to $53.30 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $79.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $34.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $4.75 per share. This represents a $19.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 55.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This is an increase from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.85. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is 36.83%.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

