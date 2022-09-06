Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 256,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,407 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,288.4% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,128,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 366,666 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 584,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after acquiring an additional 347,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,166,842 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after acquiring an additional 61,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

Shares of HPE opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

