Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $4.48 Million Stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,551 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in PTC were worth $4,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

Shares of PTC stock opened at $115.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $96.55 and a one year high of $136.00.

Insider Activity

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $462.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.65 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total value of $1,001,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,630,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,205,717,316. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,070,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 264,100 shares of company stock valued at $31,739,770 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTC shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PTC from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on PTC from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PTC in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.56.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

