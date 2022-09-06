Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,565 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.21% of Everi worth $4,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everi during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Everi by 212.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Everi by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Everi by 34.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Everi by 7.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.05. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.48.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $197.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.21 million. Everi had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,012. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,848 shares of company stock valued at $613,536. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EVRI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Everi from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Everi from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Everi has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.75.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

