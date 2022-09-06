Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Stock Position in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,737 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Maximus worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MMS. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Maximus by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $71,887,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,227,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Maximus Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MMS opened at $60.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.33. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.72. Maximus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.46%.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy bought 17,341 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares in the company, valued at $6,293,211.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.32 per share, for a total transaction of $500,656.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

