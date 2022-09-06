Natixis Advisors L.P. Invests $4.31 Million in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Activity at Datadog

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.25, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,229,652.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total transaction of $35,381.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,447 shares of company stock worth $10,195,839 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $96.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,703.70 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.12 and a 52 week high of $199.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $103.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.51.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.28 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datadog from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.