Natixis Advisors L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,526 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

MGM opened at $32.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.31.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $4,999,440.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,637,117.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 4,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.41, for a total transaction of $154,810.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 624,530 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

