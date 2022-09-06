Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 11,744 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,005,124.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $281,446.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,124.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $83.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a 200-day moving average of $97.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.41 and a 12 month high of $168.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $840.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 36.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 9.21%.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $145.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

