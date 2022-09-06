Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,649 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,957 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Carter’s worth $3,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $284,509,000 after purchasing an additional 58,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors raised its holdings in Carter’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 5,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group dropped their target price on Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Carter’s to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Carter’s to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $168,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,232,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,970.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CRI opened at $72.74 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.88 and a 12-month high of $111.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $700.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Carter’s, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 43.92%.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

