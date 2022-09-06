Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,788,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $346,563,000 after buying an additional 170,402 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,452,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $304,779,000 after buying an additional 120,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,854,000 after buying an additional 94,302 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,826,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,228,000 after purchasing an additional 162,162 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Etsy by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the period. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total value of $2,440,701.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,881.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 114,320 shares of company stock worth $10,959,493. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETSY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.35.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $105.72 on Tuesday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

