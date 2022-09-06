Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of IDACORP worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 6.5% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,951 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 10.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDACORP alerts:

IDACORP Price Performance

IDA stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.26 and a 52-week high of $118.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.54.

IDACORP Dividend Announcement

IDACORP ( NYSE:IDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.04). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.03%.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.