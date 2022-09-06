Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,759 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after buying an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP grew its holdings in Cameco by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 10,052,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,532,000 after buying an additional 338,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Cameco by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,713,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,357,000 after buying an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Cameco by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,668,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $194,048,000 after buying an additional 1,391,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cameco by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,760,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after buying an additional 784,598 shares in the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 240.19 and a beta of 0.94. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $18.03 and a 1 year high of $32.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $437.25 million during the quarter. Cameco had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 3.48%. On average, analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Cameco Profile

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.