Natixis Advisors L.P. Reduces Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,584 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,675 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 48,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $555,083,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $41.12 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $39.78 and a twelve month high of $64.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

Bank of New York Mellon Increases Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.09). Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of New York Mellon

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, CEO Thomas P. Gibbons sold 105,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $4,542,880.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,556,818.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays set a $61.00 target price on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

