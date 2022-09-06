Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 1,145 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.07% of Exponent worth $3,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Exponent by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,446,000 after buying an additional 323,653 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Exponent by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Exponent by 261.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,638,000. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Price Performance

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.59. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $127.61.

Exponent Announces Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.79%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total transaction of $255,717.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,051.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.10, for a total transaction of $297,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,620,600.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 2,509 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.92, for a total value of $255,717.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at $645,051.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

