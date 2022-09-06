Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 13,397 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,397 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.11% of United Community Banks worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in United Community Banks during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the first quarter worth about $180,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

United Community Banks Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of UCBI opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.01.

United Community Banks Increases Dividend

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a net margin of 30.10% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $212.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UCBI shares. StockNews.com lowered United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on United Community Banks to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

United Community Banks Profile

(Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.