Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 2,737 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $4,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,100,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,305,000 after acquiring an additional 161,222 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,449,000 after buying an additional 189,954 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,530,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,223,000 after buying an additional 725,000 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,031,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,065,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,634,000 after buying an additional 319,849 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BURL stock opened at $143.46 on Tuesday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.28 and a 1-year high of $314.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 45.72% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Burlington Stores to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.63.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

