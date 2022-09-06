Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 3,514 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,514 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the 4th quarter worth $446,572,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 986.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,303,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,991 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,937,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,571,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,865 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,729,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Duke Realty by 74.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,420,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,546,000 after buying an additional 1,031,178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Realty alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Edward Jones lowered Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Duke Realty from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Duke Realty Price Performance

Duke Realty stock opened at $57.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.72. Duke Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $47.12 and a 12 month high of $66.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.47.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 85.63%. The company had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Duke Realty’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Realty

In other news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 4,431 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total value of $275,563.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,006 shares in the company, valued at $124,753.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock worth $9,149,800 over the last ninety days. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.