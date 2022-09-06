Natixis Advisors L.P. Takes $3.82 Million Position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,817,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,116,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,138,000 after buying an additional 89,065 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,705,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,531,000 after buying an additional 317,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,154,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $706,038,000 after buying an additional 91,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 32.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,122,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $528,732,000 after purchasing an additional 517,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,358,000 after purchasing an additional 51,777 shares in the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $209.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The company has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.25 and a 200-day moving average of $232.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.33.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

