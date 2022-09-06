Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Olin were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLN. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Olin by 4.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Olin by 37.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Olin by 3.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,363 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin stock opened at $53.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.14. Olin Co. has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Olin’s payout ratio is 8.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.36.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

