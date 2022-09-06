ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 86.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaker Investments LLC OH purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $973,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at $373,702,000. Key Square Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of ON stock opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.09. ON Semiconductor Corp has a twelve month low of $41.88 and a twelve month high of $76.78. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Activity

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total transaction of $1,123,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $196,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,363 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,560 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

