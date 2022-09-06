ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 6,245 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ON. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.30.

ON Semiconductor Stock Down 1.0 %

ON opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. ON Semiconductor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $41.88 and a fifty-two week high of $76.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.80.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 41.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $1,123,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,669,469.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $196,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,363 shares of company stock worth $1,661,560. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.