Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $261,000 Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of UFP Technologies worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $5,619,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after buying an additional 54,190 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 57,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 28,697 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 88,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after buying an additional 25,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UFP Technologies by 36.7% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,660,000 after acquiring an additional 22,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $527,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,441.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $92.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.72. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.10 and a 1-year high of $100.64. The firm has a market cap of $698.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UFPT shares. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on UFP Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

About UFP Technologies

(Get Rating)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.