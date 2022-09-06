Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $270,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 268,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,016,000 after acquiring an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SCHG opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.23 and a twelve month high of $84.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

