Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,858 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Roblox were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 1,882.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $37.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.89. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $21.65 and a 1 year high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.43 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 95.60% and a negative net margin of 25.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $22,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $320,860.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,174,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,877,545.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 683,726 shares of company stock valued at $29,197,787. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RBLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Atlantic Securities lowered Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Roblox from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Roblox from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Articles

