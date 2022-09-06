Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 917 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RHP. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 56.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 1.2 %

RHP stock opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 423.21 and a beta of 1.58. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.46 and a 12 month high of $101.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 175.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,561.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total transaction of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on RHP shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $107.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.40.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

