Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $356,000 Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,195 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $15.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.17 and its 200 day moving average is $17.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBS Group Company Profile

Several research firms have commented on UBS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

(Get Rating)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.