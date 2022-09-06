Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,767 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Continental Resources by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $9,867,000. Finally, Plustick Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $6,714,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of CLR opened at $69.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.48. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. Continental Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on CLR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $78.00 price target on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

