PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stock Holdings Lessened by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at $287,028,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in PACCAR by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,980,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,931,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,284 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its position in PACCAR by 361.2% during the 1st quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 717,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 561,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC grew its position in PACCAR by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,819,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,619,000 after purchasing an additional 526,733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Vertical Research cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $86.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.89. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $77.00 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 21.45%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,888.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

