Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PZZA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 109,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,637,000 after acquiring an additional 40,209 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Papa John’s International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Papa John’s International

In other news, insider Marvin Boakye sold 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.57, for a total value of $252,431.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,994.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Papa John’s International Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PZZA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $109.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $144.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark raised their price target on Papa John’s International to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Papa John’s International to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.57.

Shares of PZZA stock opened at $79.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.09. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.46 and a 1 year high of $140.68.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $522.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.70 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Papa John’s International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Papa John’s International Profile

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

