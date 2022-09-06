PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 99.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 11,156 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.5% in the first quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 233,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 27,690 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 103.0% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 20,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 14,438 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 259,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 71,787 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ISD opened at $12.66 on Tuesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $16.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

