PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,569 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AptarGroup by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AptarGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Price Performance

ATR stock opened at $101.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $136.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. AptarGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AptarGroup news, insider Hedi Tlili sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.08, for a total value of $560,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,183.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.63, for a total transaction of $5,531,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,589,660.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

(Get Rating)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Stories

