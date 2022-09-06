PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,799 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $7,298,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.86.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $17.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.76. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.14 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

