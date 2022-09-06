PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.21% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 117.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 32,581 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 48,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $746,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

XPH stock opened at $41.73 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12-month low of $37.94 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.