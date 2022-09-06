PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $118.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.12.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

