PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,070 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after purchasing an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,087,000 after purchasing an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $60,462,000 after purchasing an additional 9,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $226.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.12 and a 200-day moving average of $211.76. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.64.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

