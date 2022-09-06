PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,384 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,979 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roche were worth $2,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHHBY. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roche in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,764,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 105,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roche by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 102,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHHBY. Barclays dropped their price objective on Roche from CHF 450 to CHF 400 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roche has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.00.

Shares of Roche stock opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. Roche Holding AG has a 52 week low of $37.88 and a 52 week high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

