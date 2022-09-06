PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CMC Materials by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of CCMP opened at $173.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 3.15. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC Materials Profile

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.25.

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

