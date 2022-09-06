PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Exponent were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 15.6% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,401,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,446,000 after purchasing an additional 323,653 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Exponent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,565,000 after purchasing an additional 138,798 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Exponent by 5.1% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,112,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after purchasing an additional 54,148 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Exponent by 261.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 65,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 47,640 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter worth about $4,638,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,011.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 3,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,912,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Shepard sold 3,234 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,173,117. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPO opened at $92.27 on Tuesday. Exponent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.97 and a 1 year high of $127.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.45.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $130.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Exponent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Exponent’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

