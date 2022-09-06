PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,142 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.6% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,243,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,129,773,000 after buying an additional 1,599,227 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $437,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 150,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 81,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.3% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 287,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,823,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a report on Monday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $58.64 and a 52-week high of $86.01. The firm has a market cap of $118.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.05. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 16.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.53%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

