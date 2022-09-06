PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,141.0% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the first quarter worth about $213,000.

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $24.86 on Tuesday. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a one year low of $20.75 and a one year high of $31.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.94.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

