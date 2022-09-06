PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $2,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 23,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 3,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $290,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,781.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,654 shares of company stock valued at $755,709. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.6 %

Separately, TheStreet cut Lamb Weston from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 78.71% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 71.53%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Featured Articles

