PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF (NYSEARCA:CLTL – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF alerts:

Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Stock Performance

CLTL stock opened at $105.55 on Tuesday. Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF has a 1-year low of $105.42 and a 1-year high of $105.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.55.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Treasury Collateral ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.